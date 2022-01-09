Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,166,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

