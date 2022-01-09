Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

TPR opened at $39.34 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

