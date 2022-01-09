Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

