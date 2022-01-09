Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

KSS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,611,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,157. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

