Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,920.0 days.

Shares of KBSTF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

