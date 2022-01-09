Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,920.0 days.
Shares of KBSTF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.
About Kobe Steel
