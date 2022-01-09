Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 31,129 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

