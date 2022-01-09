Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 31,129 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE KNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
