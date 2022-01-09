Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,212.70 and $105.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

