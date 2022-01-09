KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

