Keybank National Association OH Sells 893 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

