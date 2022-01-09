Keybank National Association OH Purchases 335 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $483.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

