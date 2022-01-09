Keybank National Association OH Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 152,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

