Keybank National Association OH Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

