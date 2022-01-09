Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

