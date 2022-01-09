Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $180.50 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

