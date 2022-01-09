Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

