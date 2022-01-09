Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. FMR LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

