Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €204.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

