Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,794.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $931,299.54 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

