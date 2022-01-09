KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

