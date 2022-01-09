Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Kansas City Southern worth $38,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 649,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

