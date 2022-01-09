Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAJMY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Kajima has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

