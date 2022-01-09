Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $215.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $203,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $7,954,909. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

