JustInvest LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

CME stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.17. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.