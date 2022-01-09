JustInvest LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

