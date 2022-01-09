JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $109.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

