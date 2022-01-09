JustInvest LLC Purchases 18,131 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $525,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

