JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.