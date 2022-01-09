Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.