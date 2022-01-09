JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) to Underweight

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMRAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $48.20 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

