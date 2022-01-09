JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $34.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

