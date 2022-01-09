JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

