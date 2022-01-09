JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

