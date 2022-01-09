JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.