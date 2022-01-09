JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 196.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

