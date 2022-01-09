JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.79. The stock has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

