JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,359 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

