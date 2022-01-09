JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,090 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $84.25 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

