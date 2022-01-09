Jessica Whitten Sells 2,984 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

bluebird bio stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $669.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.