Jennison Associates LLC Sells 20,272 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $110,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

