Jennison Associates LLC Has $91.32 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $91,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,384,872 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.78 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.