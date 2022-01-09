Jennison Associates LLC Has $74.86 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $499.43 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $803.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $784.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.