Jennison Associates LLC Has $143 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $143,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

