Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Five Below worth $79,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 34,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.