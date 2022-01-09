Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 36,796 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $99,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,759,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

