Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.