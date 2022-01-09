Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BRP Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BRP Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.30 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.