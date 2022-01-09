Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €72.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.57 ($81.33).

LXS stock opened at €58.52 ($66.50) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.17.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

