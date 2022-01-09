Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $13.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

