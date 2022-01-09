Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on JAMF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 88.4% during the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth about $7,496,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

