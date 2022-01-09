James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRAP opened at $4.12 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

